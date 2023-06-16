PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PepsiCo (PEP) closed at $186.09, marking a +0.2% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the food and beverage company had lost 3.05% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.18% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PepsiCo as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 13, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.95, up 4.84% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.63 billion, up 6.97% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.30 per share and revenue of $90.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.51% and +4.94%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PepsiCo is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, PepsiCo is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.45. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.86, so we one might conclude that PepsiCo is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, PEP's PEG ratio is currently 3.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Beverages - Soft drinks stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.54 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

