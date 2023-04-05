PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

PepsiCo (PEP) closed at $183.64 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.98% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.88%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the food and beverage company had gained 5.33% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.48% in that time.

PepsiCo will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.37, up 6.2% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.18 billion, up 6.05% from the prior-year quarter.

PEP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.23 per share and revenue of $89.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.48% and +3.58%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PepsiCo is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.55, so we one might conclude that PepsiCo is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that PEP currently has a PEG ratio of 3.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Beverages - Soft drinks stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.96 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

