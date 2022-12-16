PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

PepsiCo (PEP) closed at $180.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.05% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the food and beverage company had gained 0.12% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.25% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 2.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PepsiCo as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 9, 2023. In that report, analysts expect PepsiCo to post earnings of $1.64 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.19%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $26.71 billion, up 5.78% from the year-ago period.

PEP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.76 per share and revenue of $85.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.99% and +7.08%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PepsiCo is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, PepsiCo is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.68. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.44.

It is also worth noting that PEP currently has a PEG ratio of 3.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.09 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PEP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

