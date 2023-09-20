PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PepsiCo (PEP) closed at $178.38, marking a +0.03% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.94%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the food and beverage company had gained 1.49% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.67% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PepsiCo as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 10, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.18, up 10.66% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.42 billion, up 6.59% from the year-ago period.

PEP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.48 per share and revenue of $92.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.16% and +6.67%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PepsiCo is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.83. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.41.

It is also worth noting that PEP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Beverages - Soft drinks stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

