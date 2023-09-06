PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

PepsiCo (PEP) closed the most recent trading day at $174.73, moving +0.33% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the food and beverage company had lost 5.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 3.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.58%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PepsiCo as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.18, up 10.66% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.42 billion, up 6.59% from the prior-year quarter.

PEP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.48 per share and revenue of $92.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.16% and +6.7%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PepsiCo is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PepsiCo has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.27 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.38.

Meanwhile, PEP's PEG ratio is currently 2.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PEP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.44 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.