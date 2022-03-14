PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

PepsiCo (PEP) closed the most recent trading day at $155.89, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the food and beverage company had lost 8.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 8.08%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.6%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PepsiCo as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect PepsiCo to post earnings of $1.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.31%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.63 billion, up 5.49% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.71 per share and revenue of $82.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.19% and +3.78%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.16% lower. PepsiCo is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, PepsiCo currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.92. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.8.

Meanwhile, PEP's PEG ratio is currently 3.03. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Beverages - Soft drinks stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.58 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PEP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.