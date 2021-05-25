PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PepsiCo (PEP) closed at $148.30, marking a +0.3% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%.

Coming into today, shares of the food and beverage company had gained 3.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 2.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.59%.

PEP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 13, 2021. In that report, analysts expect PEP to post earnings of $1.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.91%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.76 billion, up 11.4% from the year-ago period.

PEP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.05 per share and revenue of $75.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.6% and +6.89%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PEP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PEP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note PEP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.44. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.46.

Investors should also note that PEP has a PEG ratio of 3.06 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Beverages - Soft drinks stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.7 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.