PepsiCo (PEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

PepsiCo (PEP) closed the most recent trading day at $169.63, moving -1.16% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.92%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the food and beverage company had lost 5.96% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.18% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PepsiCo as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 9, 2023. In that report, analysts expect PepsiCo to post earnings of $1.64 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.19%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $26.79 billion, up 6.09% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.18% higher. PepsiCo is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note PepsiCo's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.56, so we one might conclude that PepsiCo is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that PEP currently has a PEG ratio of 3.07. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PEP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.