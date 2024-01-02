PepsiCo (PEP) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with PepsiCo (PEP) standing at $172.91, reflecting a +1.81% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.07%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.64%.

The food and beverage company's stock has climbed by 0.41% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 4%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of PepsiCo in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 9, 2024. In that report, analysts expect PepsiCo to post earnings of $1.72 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.99%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $28.26 billion, up 0.95% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for PepsiCo. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. PepsiCo is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, PepsiCo is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.2, so one might conclude that PepsiCo is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, PEP's PEG ratio is currently 2.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Beverages - Soft drinks industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.15 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 26, this industry ranks in the top 11% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

