PepsiCo (PEP) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Can PepsiCo (PEP) stock stay bubbly? As with several consumer staples peers, Pepsi shares have done well this year, rising 24% year to date, besting the 20% rise in the S&P 500 index and the 21% rise in the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP). Can the run continue?

This questions will be answered when the snack and beverage giant announces third quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results before the opening bell Thursday. Investors are hoping to also get answers on how the company will get North American beverage volumes rising again. Analysts will want to know whether the company’s marketing efforts and product launches, aimed at boosting revenue in developed and merging markets, are ready to pay dividends.

Although the bottom line continues to rise, thanks to productivity improvement and cost-saving in the company’s various initiatives, revenue has been stagnant. As evidenced by the stock’s reaction — trading near 52-week highs — Wall Street has not cared. Pepsis has delivered twelve straight earnings beats. But, while that streak is poised to continue to Wednesday, that doesn’t guarantee the stock will react favorably, given that the good news is seemingly priced in.

For the three months that ended September, Wall Street expects the New York-based company to earn $1.50 per share on revenue of $16.93 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.59 per share on revenue of $16.48 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings of $5.52 per share would decline 2.5% year over year, while full-year revenue of $66.51 billion would rise 2.9% year over year.

The company in July reported an upbeat quarter, beating on both the top and bottom lines, thanks to strong demand for healthier snacks and sparkling water, which drove revenue growth. The company reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.54, beating the $1.50 expected. Q2 revenue was $16.44 billion, above the $16.42 billion analysts were looking for. During the quarter, Pepsi benefited from a 2.2% rise in organic revenue grew.

Among other initiatives, Pepsi has been working hard to improve its competitive position against rival Coca-Cola (KO) and Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DPS). But changing consumer health trends, particularly with declining soda consumption and new taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages, has pressured Pepsi’s North America beverage business and volumes. Pepsi has turned to higher-growth beverage categories, releasing new drinks such as Bubly and energy drinks like Mountain Dew Game Fuel.

The company is also leveraging its Frito-Lay North America snack business which during Q2 reported 5% organic revenue growth — its strongest performer. This lead to an overall 4.5% rise in Q2 organic revenue, topping the 4.4% growth expected. On Thursday investors will want to see the extent to which these trends can continue. While the second quarter did show moderate improvement, Wall Street will want Q3 to highlight growth drivers in North American Beverages volumes.

Until there are noticeable signs of slowing growth, Pepsi stock will continue to work. Aside from being a great defensive play amid the on-going trade war, Pepsi offers a generous dividend of 2.70%, compared with a 2.00% yield for the S&P 500.

