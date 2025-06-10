PepsiCo Leans on Gatorade & LIFEWTR: Can Wellness Fuel Growth?

PepsiCo, Inc.’s PEP hydration portfolio is anchored by Gatorade and LIFEWTR, two brands that reflect its strategic shift toward functional performance and premium wellness offerings. In first-quarter 2025, Gatorade remained a strong performer, especially with innovations like Gatorade Zero and new rapid hydration products. The company is also investing in powders, tablets and other functional hydration options to meet evolving health and wellness demands. Gatorade’s ongoing expansion into performance-focused formats is helping it regain its share in the competitive sports drink market.



LIFEWTR, PepsiCo’s premium bottled water brand, is another pillar of the company's health-focused strategy. Positioned as a wellness-driven offering, LIFEWTR taps into the growing consumer interest in premium hydration with clean ingredients and lifestyle-oriented branding. The brand’s continued double-digit growth demonstrates strong traction, supporting PepsiCo’s broader efforts to diversify away from traditional sugary beverages. This approach aligns with the company’s intention to offer more permissible, functional beverages across a range of consumer occasions.



Complementing these efforts is PepsiCo’s broader shift toward “better-for-you” portfolios, which include investments in protein, fiber and reduced sugar offerings. Notably, the company is innovating in protein-enriched beverages and snacks, aiming to capture value in emerging consumption trends, such as those driven by GLP-1 medication users seeking smaller portions and nutrient-dense foods. With consumer demand moving toward healthier, more functional products, PepsiCo’s strategy of doubling down on brands like Gatorade and LIFEWTR positions it well for sustained growth in the wellness space.

PEP’s Competition in the Wellness Space

The Coca-Cola Company KO and Keurig Dr Pepper KDP are the key beverage companies competing with PepsiCo in the global arena.



The Coca-Cola Company is strategically reinforcing its hydration and wellness lineup to compete directly with PepsiCo’s Gatorade and LIFEWTR by leveraging brands like Powerade, Smartwater and Vitaminwater. Powerade has been revamped with a focus on innovation in performance hydration, incorporating enhanced electrolytes and new formulations to target athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Smartwater and Vitaminwater continue to lead Coca-Cola’s charge in the premium and functional beverage segments, respectively, offering vapor-distilled purity and added nutrients. The company is also investing in digital marketing, packaging personalization and local relevance campaigns to build consumer trust and loyalty. With 30 billion-dollar brands in its portfolio and 68% of its drinks containing fewer than 100 calories per serving, Coca-Cola is aligning with health trends through innovation and consumer-centric strategies, positioning itself as a strong challenger to PepsiCo’s hydration dominance.



Keurig Dr Pepper competes aggressively with PepsiCo in the hydration and wellness space through brands like Core Hydration and Snapple Elements, focusing on functional benefits and health-conscious positioning. KDP’s strategy centers on leveraging consumer trends such as low-calorie, antioxidant-rich and pH-balanced beverages, positioning Core as a premium hydration brand. Innovation remains a cornerstone of its approach, with ongoing flavor expansions, clean-label formulations and sleek packaging aimed at wellness-driven Millennials and Gen Z consumers. By capitalizing on its broad distribution network and agile marketing, KDP is carving out a strong niche against PepsiCo’s Gatorade and LIFEWTR, appealing to consumers looking for alternatives with perceived health benefits and contemporary branding.

PEP’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of PepsiCo have lost around 14.5% year to date against the industry’s growth of 7.6%.



From a valuation standpoint, PEP trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13X, significantly below the industry’s average of 18.68X.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PEP’s 2025 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 3.6%, whereas its 2026 earnings estimate suggests year-over-year growth of 5.4%. The estimates for 2025 and 2026 have been southbound in the past 30 days.



PEP stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

