PepsiCo Launches Soulboost Sparkling Beverage

(RTTNews) - The beverage major PepsiCo (PEP) Wednesday launched soulboost, a sparkling water beverage with a splash of real juice and functional ingredients. The beverage comes in two varieties - Lift with panax ginseng to help support mental stamina and Ease with L-theanine to help support relaxation.

The company noted Lift will be available in Blueberry Pomegranate and Black Cherry Citrus flavors, while Ease comes in Blackberry Passionfruit and Strawberry Rose flavors. Soulboost is available via e-commerce and in select natural retailers.

