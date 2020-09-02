Dividends
Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.023 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.05% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $139.19, the dividend yield is 2.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEP was $139.19, representing a -5.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $147.20 and a 37.24% increase over the 52 week low of $101.42.

PEP is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coca-Cola Company (KO) and Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (BUD). PEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.89. Zacks Investment Research reports PEP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.37%, compared to an industry average of -6.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PEP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PEP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PEP as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP)
  • Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
  • iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)
  • John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (JHMS)
  • iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IECS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYK with an increase of 31.5% over the last 100 days. XLP has the highest percent weighting of PEP at 9.71%.

