Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2022. Shareholders who purchased PEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PEP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $159.78, the dividend yield is 2.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEP was $159.78, representing a -4.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $166.80 and a 24.52% increase over the 52 week low of $128.32.

PEP is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coca-Cola Company (KO) and Diageo plc (DEO). PEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.87. Zacks Investment Research reports PEP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.17%, compared to an industry average of 17.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pep Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PEP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PEP as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI)

iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IECS)

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IYK)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLP with an increase of 0.2% over the last 100 days. VDC has the highest percent weighting of PEP at 8.02%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.