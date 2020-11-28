PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Pay A US$1.02 Dividend In Four Days

It looks like PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 3rd of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 7th of January.

PepsiCo's next dividend payment will be US$1.02 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$4.09 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, PepsiCo stock has a trailing yield of around 2.8% on the current share price of $144.6. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether PepsiCo's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Its dividend payout ratio is 78% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (85%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:PEP Historic Dividend November 28th 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see PepsiCo earnings per share are up 3.3% per annum over the last five years. A high payout ratio of 78% generally happens when a company can't find better uses for the cash. Combined with slim earnings growth in the past few years, PepsiCo could be signalling that its future growth prospects are thin.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. PepsiCo has delivered an average of 8.6% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is PepsiCo an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and PepsiCo paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. Overall, it's hard to get excited about PepsiCo from a dividend perspective.

So if you want to do more digging on PepsiCo, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. For example - PepsiCo has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.