PepsiCo, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) came out with its first-quarter results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. Revenues were US$15b, approximately in line with expectations, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) performed substantially better. EPS of US$1.24 were also better than expected, beating analyst predictions by 11%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:PEP Earnings and Revenue Growth April 17th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from PepsiCo's 18 analysts is for revenues of US$75.2b in 2021, which would reflect a reasonable 5.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 9.5% to US$5.94. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$74.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.96 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$153, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values PepsiCo at US$165 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$135. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting PepsiCo is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the PepsiCo's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting PepsiCo's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 7.4% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.5% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that PepsiCo is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple PepsiCo analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - PepsiCo has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

