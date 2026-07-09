Pepsico Inc Reveals Climb In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Pepsico Inc (PEP) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.98 billion, or $2.18 per share. This compares with $1.26 billion, or $0.92 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Pepsico Inc reported adjusted earnings of $3.01 billion or $2.20 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $24.18 billion from $22.72 billion last year.

Pepsico Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.98 Bln. vs. $1.26 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.18 vs. $0.92 last year. -Revenue: $24.18 Bln vs. $22.72 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 5 % To 7 % Full year revenue guidance: 4 % To 6 %

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