Pepsico Inc Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Pepsico Inc (PEP) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.30 billion, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $518 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Pepsico Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.46 billion or $1.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $27.85 billion from $28.00 billion last year.

Pepsico Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.30 Bln. vs. $518 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.94 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q4): $27.85 Bln vs. $28.00 Bln last year.

