Pepsico Inc Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Pepsico Inc (PEP) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.85 billion, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $1.77 billion, or $1.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Pepsico Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.04 billion or $1.47 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $22.46 billion from $20.64 billion last year.

Pepsico Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $2.04 Bln. vs. $2.04 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.47 vs. $1.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.46 -Revenue (Q4): $22.46 Bln vs. $20.64 Bln last year.

