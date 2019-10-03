Pepsico Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Pepsico Inc (PEP) announced a profit for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $2.10 billion, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $2.50 billion, or $1.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Pepsico Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.19 billion or $1.56 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $17.19 billion from $16.49 billion last year.

Pepsico Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $2.19 Bln. vs. $2.26 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.56 vs. $1.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.50 -Revenue (Q3): $17.19 Bln vs. $16.49 Bln last year.

