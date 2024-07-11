Pepsico Inc Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Pepsico Inc (PEP) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $3.08 billion, or $2.23 per share. This compares with $2.75 billion, or $1.99 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Pepsico Inc reported adjusted earnings of $3.14 billion or $2.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $22.50 billion from $22.32 billion last year.

Pepsico Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $3.08 Bln. vs. $2.75 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.23 vs. $1.99 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $22.50 Bln vs. $22.32 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.15

