Pepsico Inc Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Pepsico Inc (PEP) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $2.75 billion, or $1.99 per share. This compares with $1.43 billion, or $1.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Pepsico Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.89 billion or $2.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $22.32 billion from $20.23 billion last year.

Pepsico Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $2.75 Bln. vs. $1.43 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.99 vs. $1.03 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.96 -Revenue (Q2): $22.32 Bln vs. $20.23 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.47

