PepsiCo Gears Up for Q1 Results: Is It a Smart Pre-Earnings Bet?

PepsiCo, Inc. PEP is expected to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2026 numbers on April 16, before the opening bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $18.95 billion, implying 5.8% growth from the year-ago quarter's reported figure. For quarterly earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.55, suggesting 4.7% growth from the $1.48 reported in the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days.



In the last reported quarter, the company registered an earnings surprise of 0.9%. It has delivered an earnings surprise of 1.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

PEP's Earnings Whispers

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for PepsiCo this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



PepsiCo has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +0.03%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

What to Look for in PEP’s Q1 Earnings Release

PepsiCo’s first-quarter 2026 performance is expected to have benefited from its focus on enhancing competitiveness and improving its overall financial performance to accelerate annual growth and expand core operating margins relative to 2025. These efforts are supported by a comprehensive portfolio refresh and a strong pipeline of innovation.



The company has restaged its four global brands, including Lay’s, Tostitos, Gatorade and Quaker, with an emphasis on improved quality perception, refreshed visuals and marketing, and simpler ingredient formulations. At the same time, the company has been expanding its innovation slate to include emerging and functional offerings, targeting consumer demand for hydration, whole grains, fewer artificial ingredients, and higher protein and fiber content. To further strengthen its market position, the company has implemented sharper affordability initiatives at PepsiCo Foods North America to enhance competitiveness and increase purchase frequency.



Productivity savings are expected to play a critical role in funding these commercial initiatives throughout 2026. The company plans to accelerate its global productivity initiatives by expanding automation, digitalization and simplification efforts across the organization. These actions are designed to unlock efficiency gains and support a record year of productivity savings in 2026, part of which is expected to have boosted first-quarter margins.



Management also remains encouraged by the improving trajectory of PepsiCo Foods North America and expects the business to deliver organic revenue growth and core operating margin expansion. PepsiCo Beverages North America is anticipated to build further momentum, positioning it for a sixth consecutive year of core operating margin expansion. Meanwhile, PepsiCo’s International business is expected to have been resilient and continue to perform well, supported by diversified geographies and disciplined execution across markets.



Our model predicts revenues to increase 3% year over year for PepsiCo Foods North America (“PFNA”), 7% each for PepsiCo’s Beverages North America and International Beverages Franchise segments, 6% for EMEA, and 8% each for the Latin America and Asia-Pacific Foods segments in the first quarter of 2026.



However, PepsiCo faces near-term operational challenges, particularly in its PFNA business, volume softness in its Beverages North America segment, and persistent cost and tariff pressures. Tariff-related costs remain a notable headwind for PepsiCo’s profitability. These external cost challenges highlight the sensitivity of margins to global trade policies and input costs, which could continue to weigh on profitability despite ongoing productivity initiatives.

Price Performance & Valuation

PEP shares have exhibited a strong performance in the past three months. The stock has risen 7.6% compared with the broader industry and the Consumer Staples sector’s growth of 6.1% and 0.6%, respectively. The PepsiCo stock has also compared favorably against the S&P 500 index’s decline of 2.2% in the same period.

PEP Stock’s 3-Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At the current stock price of $157.06, PepsiCo trades 23.1% above its 52-week low mark of $127.6 and 8.4% below its 52-week high of $171.48.



The PEP stock’s performance has outperformed its peers, Monster Beverage Corporation MNST and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s KDP declines of 2.6% and 5.5%, respectively, in the past three months. However, the stock has underperformed The Coca-Cola Company’s KO growth of 8.4%.



PepsiCo is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 17.93X, below the S&P 500’s average of 21.33X and the broader industry’s average of 18.88X.



PEP’s forward 12-month P/E valuation shows a notable discount to the broader market. While this may appear attractive, supported by solid net revenue growth, strong international momentum and improving North American trends, the lower valuation hints at underlying challenges rather than a clear buying opportunity.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PepsiCo’s Investment Thesis

PEP has consistently delivered revenue growth and strong profitability, driven by its diverse product portfolio and global presence. Investments in brands, distribution systems, supply chains, and manufacturing and digital capabilities strengthen its long-term growth potential.



Despite its solid financial performance and strategic initiatives, industry dynamics and external risks warrant a cautious investment outlook. Inflationary pressures, operational challenges in North America and shifting consumer behavior have been hurting PEP’s performance. Recent market data suggests bleak prospects for near-term recovery in its North America business.

Conclusion

As PepsiCo approaches its first-quarter 2026 results, investors may be weighing whether this is an opportune time to initiate or add to positions. The company continues to demonstrate solid fundamentals, supported by its expansive international footprint, a steady pipeline of product innovation and ongoing digital transformation efforts that are improving efficiency and competitiveness. Strength in the beverages segment, stabilizing trends in Quaker Foods and favorable estimate revisions reflect growing confidence in its near-term prospects.



That said, some headwinds remain concerning. Margin pressures tied to inflation, elevated supply-chain costs and softness in the North America foods business could weigh on near-term earnings growth. Even so, PepsiCo’s consistent execution, disciplined cost controls and enduring brand equity offer a solid cushion against these challenges.



With the stock gaining traction and trading at a relative discount to the broader market, PepsiCo presents a compelling case for investors seeking a balance of stability, innovation and long-term growth.

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CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.