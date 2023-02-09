PepsiCo forecasts weak annual profit as price hikes, inflation weigh on demand

Feb 9 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc PEP.O on Thursday forecast annual profit below analysts' estimates, signaling that multiple price hikes were beginning to dampen demand for its sodas and snacks amid a cost-of-living crisis.

The company said it expects fiscal 2023 core constant currency earnings of $7.20 per share, compared with estimates of $7.28, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.