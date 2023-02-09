US Markets
PepsiCo forecasts weak annual profit as price hikes, inflation weigh on demand

February 09, 2023 — 06:06 am EST

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

Feb 9 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc PEP.O on Thursday forecast annual profit below analysts' estimates, signaling that multiple price hikes were beginning to dampen demand for its sodas and snacks amid a cost-of-living crisis.

There has been a shift in consumer spending with rising inflation forcing consumers to turn to cheaper alternatives.

Many U.S. companies including PepsiCo and Procter & Gamble Co PG.N have also been raising prices to combat inflationary pressures and supply chain costs that have been further aggravated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

PepsiCo raised its annualized dividend by 10% to $5.06 per share.

The company's average prices jumped 16% for the fourth quarter, while organic volume slipped 2%.

PepsiCo said it expects fiscal 2023 core constant currency earnings of $7.20 per share, compared with estimates of $7.28, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

