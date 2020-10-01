US Markets
PepsiCo forecasts annual profit above expectations

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

PepsiCo Inc forecast full-year profit above market expectations on Thursday, as consumers buy more of its snacks such as Doritos and Cheetos while staying indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said net revenue rose to $18.09 billion from $17.19 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 5. Analysts had expected revenue of $17.23 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

It forecast full-year core earnings of $5.50 per share, above expectations of $5.36.

