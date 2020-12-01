PepsiCo Extends Global Partnership With UEFA Champions League Through 2024 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) announced Tuesday that its partnership with football's elite UEFA Champions League has been extended for the 2021/22 - 2023/24 seasons. This follows PepsiCo's recent announcement of its multi-year premier partnership with UEFA Women's football through 2025, now presenting a unified and significant presence across football's prestigious league.

SodaStream joins PepsiCo's starting brand line-up for its UEFA Champions League activation, alongside the Pepsi trademark, including Pepsi MAX, Lay's and Gatorade. Doritos, Ruffles, Lipton and 7UP will also support.

The partnership includes a focus to advance equality and environmental causes, working together to deliver increasingly sustainable events and to make plastic waste reduction and recycling a key priority.

Additionally, PepsiCo and the UEFA Foundation for Children will continue to collaborate on programs that harness the unifying power of football for communities in need.

PepsiCo and UEFA have also pledged ongoing and increased support for the UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony presented by Pepsi.

