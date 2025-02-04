News & Insights

PEPSICO Earnings Results: $PEP Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 04, 2025 — 06:30 am EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative ->

PEPSICO ($PEP) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $1.96 per share, missing estimates of $1.96 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $27,784,000,000, missing estimates of $28,153,788,632 by $-369,788,632.

PEPSICO Hedge Fund Activity

PEPSICO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,277 institutional investors add shares of PEPSICO stock to their portfolio, and 1,743 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 4,383,495 shares (+21.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $745,413,324
  • STATE STREET CORP added 2,775,679 shares (+5.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $472,004,213
  • FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 2,264,445 shares (+21.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $385,068,872
  • HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 2,038,750 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $346,689,437
  • APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 1,724,322 shares (-81.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $293,220,956
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,721,429 shares (-16.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $292,729,001
  • VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 1,328,672 shares (+360.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $202,037,864

PEPSICO Government Contracts

PEPSICO Government Contracts

We have seen $2,091,544 of award payments to $PEP over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

PEPSICO Congressional Stock Trading

PEPSICO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PEP stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

