PEPSICO ($PEP) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $1.96 per share, missing estimates of $1.96 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $27,784,000,000, missing estimates of $28,153,788,632 by $-369,788,632.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PEP stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PEPSICO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,277 institutional investors add shares of PEPSICO stock to their portfolio, and 1,743 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PEPSICO Government Contracts

We have seen $2,091,544 of award payments to $PEP over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

PEPSICO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PEP stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $50,000 on 12/11.

on 12/11. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/08 and 0 sales.

on 11/08 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.