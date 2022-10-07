PepsiCo confirms Tesla semi-truck deliveries to start in December

Oct 7 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc PEP.O confirmed on Friday it would take delivery of Tesla Inc's TSLA.O semi-trucks on December 1, becoming the first company to receive its orders of the much-delayed electric truck.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk announced the start of production of the semi-truck, first revealed in 2017, late on Thursday.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.