PepsiCo confirms Tesla semi-truck deliveries to start in December

Uday Sampath
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Alexandria Sage

PepsiCo Inc confirmed on Friday it would take delivery of Tesla Inc's semi-trucks on December 1, becoming the first company to receive its orders of the much-delayed electric truck.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk announced the start of production of the semi-truck, first revealed in 2017, late on Thursday.

