PepsiCo Canada To Distribute Schneiders Premium Meat Snacks

(RTTNews) - PepsiCo Foods Canada and Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) have entered into an exclusive partnership for PepsiCo Foods Canada to distribute Schneiders Pepperettes snack size premium meat sticks in Canada. PepsiCo Foods Canada will sell, distribute and merchandise Schneiders Pepperettes snack size premium meat sticks in grocery, convenience and gas, and foodservice outlets across Canada. The deal will apply to Schneiders Pepperettes snack size products in 30 gram and 32 gram packages.

Curtis Frank, President and COO, Maple Leaf Foods, said: "Their extensive Canadian direct-to-store delivery system, strong selling capabilities and complementary brand portfolio will undoubtedly increase Maple Leaf's ability to reach Canadians with the country's best tasting Schneiders premium meat snacks."

