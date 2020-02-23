PepsiCo buys Chinese snack brand Be & Cheery for $705 mln
BEIJING, Feb 24 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc PEP.O has agreed to buy Chinese snack brand Be & Cheery from local jujube maker Haoxiangni Health Food Co Ltd 002582.SZ for $705 million, the companies said.
The U.S. multinational food and beverage maker said the acquisition of Be & Cheery, which sells snacks from nuts to dried fruits mainly on Chinese e-commerce platforms, was an important step in its goal to become China's leading consumer-focused food and beverage company.
"Be & Cheery adds direct-to-consumer capability, positioning us to capitalise on continued growth in e-commerce, and a local brand that is able to stretch across a broad portfolio of products, through both online and offline channels," Ram Krishnan, CEO of PepsiCo Greater China, said in a statement on Sunday.
"We also expect to leverage Be & Cheery's innovation and consumer insights capabilities to drive innovation in other key PepsiCo growth markets."
Haoxiangni, which is based in the eastern city of Hangzhou, said in a separate filing that it had decided to sell as it wanted to focus on the jujube business.
Founded in 2003, Be & Cheery is one of the largest online snack companies in China and reported revenues of about 5 billion yuan ($711.7 million) in 2019, the companies said.
The transaction is subject to a Haoxiangni shareholder vote, certain regulatory approvals and other customary conditions, they said.
($1 = 7.0255 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
((Yingzhi.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +861056692133;))
