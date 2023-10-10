News & Insights

PepsiCo bets on price hikes to again raise annual profit forecast

Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

October 10, 2023 — 06:00 am EDT

Oct 10 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc PEP.O on Tuesday raised its annual profit forecast for a third time this year, as the company banks on the multiple price increases it undertook across its major markets and resilient demand for its snacks and beverages.

PepsiCo and rival Coca-Cola KO.N have been largely shielded from the effects of price hikes due to their near-domination of the global carbonated drinks market, as well as cost-conscious consumers spending on products categorized as "affordable luxuries".

PepsiCo has also benefited from its large snacks business that sells everything from Doritos to Cheetos.

The company's average prices jumped 11% in the third quarter ended Sept. 9, while organic volume slipped 2.5%. That compared with an average price increase of 16% in the first quarter of 2023.

PepsiCo expects fiscal 2023 core earnings per share of $7.54, compared with its prior forecast of $7.47. The company estimated core earnings per share of $7.20 when it provided its annual forecast for the first time in February.

The company said it continues to expect 2023 organic revenue to rise 10%.

