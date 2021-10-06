PepsiCo Begins Cash Tender Offers For Certain Outstanding Debt Securities - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) has commenced cash tender offers for up to $4.0 billion aggregate purchase price of certain outstanding debt securities. The offers are scheduled to expire on November 3, 2021, unless extended. Tendered securities may be withdrawn until, but not after, 5:00 p.m. on October 20, 2021.

The company noted that holders of securities validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the early tender deadline and accepted for purchase will receive the applicable total consideration, which includes an early tender premium of $30.00 per $1,000 principal amount of the securities accepted for purchase. The total consideration and tender offer consideration will be determined on October 21, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.