PepsiCo Beats Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates, Improves 2025 EPS View

PepsiCo, Inc. PEP has reported robust second-quarter 2025 results, wherein revenues and earnings per share (EPS) beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. While revenues improved year over year, EPS declined. The company witnessed accelerated net revenue growth compared with the previous quarter, reflecting its ability to navigate a challenging environment.



Additionally, its international momentum remained strong, whereas the North America business showed improved execution and gained competitiveness across key subcategories and channels.



PEP’s second-quarter core EPS of $2.12 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03 and declined 7% year over year. In constant currency, core earnings fell 5% from the year-ago period. Its reported EPS of 92 cents fell 59.1% year over year in the quarter. Foreign currency impacted EPS by 2%. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)



Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 5.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 5.6% decline.



Peek Into PEP’s Q1 Details

Net revenues of $22.73 million rose 1% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.39 billion. The unit volume was down 1.5% for the convenient food business and was flat for the beverage business. Foreign currency impacted revenues by 1.5%.



On an organic basis, revenues grew 2.1% year over year, reflecting a sequential improvement. The rise was driven by a 4% increase in effective net pricing, offset by a 1.5% decline in organic volume.



Our model predicted year-over-year organic revenue growth of 2.3% for the second quarter, with a 4.2% gain from the price/mix and a 1.9% decline in volume.

On a consolidated basis, the reported gross profit declined 1.3% year over year to $12.4 billion. The core gross profit declined 0.4% year over year to $12.5 million. The reported gross margin declined 120 bps, whereas the core gross margin fell 80 bps year over year.



We anticipated the core gross margin to contract 20 bps year over year to 55.7% in the second quarter. In dollar terms, core gross profit was expected to decline 0.8% year over year.



PepsiCo reported an operating income of $1.8 billion, which fell 55.8% year over year. The core operating income declined 5.1% year over year to $3.9 billion. The core constant-currency operating income declined 1% year over year. The operating margin contracted significantly to 7.9% from 18% in the year-ago quarter on a reported basis. On an adjusted basis, the core operating margin contracted 110 bps year over year to 17.2%.



Our model predicted core SG&A expenses of $8.7 billion, which indicated year-over-year growth of 3.5%. As a percentage of revenues, core SG&A expenses were anticipated to be 39.1%, suggesting a 150-bps rise from the prior-year quarter.



We expected a core operating margin of 16.6%, implying a 170-bps decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

PEP’s Segmental Details

On a reported basis, PepsiCo witnessed revenue growth across most operating segments, except for PBNA and LatAm Foods.



Revenues on a reported basis rose 1% year over year in PFNA, 8% in EMEA, 3% in IB Franchise and 0.5% in Asia Pacific Foods. However, reported revenues were flat in PBNA and declined 7% in LatAm Foods.



PEP’s organic revenues improved across most operating segments, except for PFNA and Asia Pacific Foods. Organic revenues rose 1% for PBNA, 5% for IB Franchise, 7% for EMEA and 6% for the LatAm Foods segment. However, organic revenues declined 2% for the PFNA and were flat for the Asia Pacific Foods segment.

Financials of PepsiCo Show Stability

PEP ended second-quarter 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $7.6 billion, long-term debt of $39.3 billion, and shareholders’ equity (excluding non-controlling interest) of $18.4 billion.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $996 million as of June 14, 2025, compared with $1.3 billion as of June 15, 2024.

PEP’s Outlook for 2025

Looking ahead, PepsiCo remains committed to strengthening its international momentum while accelerating improvements in North America. Key priorities include driving growth and profitability through portfolio innovation and cost optimization. As a result, the company reaffirmed its organic revenue growth guidance for 2025. Notably, its core constant-currency EPS outlook has improved, supported by moderating foreign exchange headwinds amid a weakening U.S. dollar.



For 2025, PepsiCo expects low-single-digit organic revenue growth. Due to anticipated increases in supply-chain costs, driven by tariffs, heightened macroeconomic volatility and ongoing softness in consumer demand, the company expects core constant-currency EPS for 2025 to be flat with the prior year.



Based on the current rates, PEP expects currency headwinds to hurt revenues and core EPS by 1.5 percentage points in 2025. The company expects a core effective tax rate of 20% for 2025.



Given the above assumption, PepsiCo expects the core EPS to decline 1.5% year over year in 2025 compared with the previous expectation of a 3% decline. The company reported a core EPS of $8.16 in 2024.



PEP has been committed to rewarding shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. It expects to return a value worth $8.6 billion in 2025, including $7.6 billion of dividends. Additionally, the company plans to repurchase shares worth $1 billion in 2025.

