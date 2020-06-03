PepsiCo Appoints Wern-Yuen Tan As CEO, APAC Region - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) announced the appointment of Wern-Yuen Tan as Chief Executive Officer of Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and China. Tan, effective June 15, 2020. Prior to PepsiCo, Tan served as President and CEO of Walmart China. Ram Krishnan, CEO of APAC, will now transition fully to the role of Global Chief Commercial Officer of PepsiCo.

Ramon Laguarta, CEO of PepsiCo, stated: "Wern-Yuen has driven transformative innovation and results at every step of his career and brings deep experience with consumers in this diverse region through positions in retail, food service and consulting. His leadership will be instrumental as we look to accelerate growth by leveraging our scale and creating more localized solutions in these important markets."

