US Markets

Pepsico 2020 earnings forecast misses Wall Street estimates

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

PepsiCo Inc forecast 2020 earnings below Wall Street estimates on Thursday and predicted slower organic revenue growth than last year.

Feb 13 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc PEP.O forecast 2020 earnings below Wall Street estimates on Thursday and predicted slower organic revenue growth than last year.

The soda and snack maker forecast core earnings of $5.88 per share. Analysts are expecting a profit of $5.95 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Organic revenue, which strips out the impact from currency fluctuation and deals, is expected to rise 4% this year compared with 4.5% in 2019.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular