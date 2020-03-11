US Markets
Pepsi to buy energy drink maker Rockstar for $3.85 bln

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

March 11 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc PEP.O said on Wednesday it would buy Rockstar Energy Beverages for $3.85 billion, in the soda giant's biggest push into the energy drinks market, where rival Coca-Cola Co KO.N has been rapidly expanding.

Pepsi, which already distributes Rockstar drinks, has a smaller presence in the energy space with its Mountain Dew Kickstart and Mountain Dew Game Fuel brands.

The deal was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Sriraj Kalluvila)

