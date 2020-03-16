Pepsi Releasing New Vanilla and Cherry Flavors

In a move that's likely to bring pleasure to the palates of many fans, PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) responded to popular opinion by launching a campaign to promote its release of two soda flavors. One is a returning favorite, Pepsi Wild Cherry Zero Sugar. The other is a new offering, Pepsi Vanilla Zero Sugar. The move comes after customer surveys indicated people preferred the flavors separate rather than combined into a single Cherry Vanilla formula.

Image source: Getty Images.

Despite recently focusing on its acquisition of energy drink brand Rockstar, Pepsi has found time to develop a vigorous ad push to promote the two fresh flavors in its lineup. The advertisements tie into the company's slogan and campaign "That's What I Like," minted at the start of 2020 to appeal to a new generation of Pepsi drinkers.

Described by the company as "unapologetic," "That's What I Like" makes intensive use of music in ads to help drive interest in its products. Music styles highlighted include Latin pop and hip-hop.

Simultaneous with the tuneful television ads, PepsiCo has partnered with Giphy to create promotional animates GIFs to help sell the Vanilla and Wild Cherry flavors. These GIFs are fully shareable, helping to create online buzz for the new soda varieties.

Each image features in an anthropomorphic Pepsi Zero Sugar can with arms and legs giving the thumbs up, waving, working at a computer, floating on a cloud, or performing some other action. Besides the soda can, each image displays an upbeat or useful one or two word phrase, letting users ask their friends "what's up," praise them for "crushin' it" or doing "good work," wishing them "good night," or have fun with "let's party."

10 stocks we like better than PepsiCo

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and PepsiCo wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.