Pepsi (PEP) Q3 2023 Earnings: What to Expect

Pepsi (PEP) will report third quarter fiscal 2023 earnings results before the opening bell Tuesday. Once seen as a defensive stock and regarded as a safe haven during the recent market pullback, shares of the snack and beverage giant have fallen victim to inflationary pressures, dropping 11% year to date, trailing the 12.5% rise in the S&P 500 index. The declines include 5.2% and 8% pullbacks in the respective one week and one month, both trailing the S&P 500 index.

But things aren’t as bad as they appear. Thanks to its well-known brands such as Gatorade and Frito Lay, Pepsi’s net revenue and core EPS surged higher by double digits through the first half of this year, during which net revenue rose 10.3% year over year to $40.2 billion.

This strong revenue growth was achieved by some well-timed price increases across various products, which helped drive a 16% growth in net revenue for the first half. Essentially, the snack and beverage giant has found ways to offset inflationary effects. That trend is poised to continue based in Q3 non-alcoholic beverage sales data which showed Pepsi with another double-digit percentage gain for the just-ended quarter, during which organic revenue continue to rise by double digits in North America, while even higher for Frito-Lay North America.

Pepsi's diversified food and beverage portfolio, which includes prepared-food brands such as Quaker Foods and Rice-A-Roni, continues to be strong revenue drivers, while investments in new brands and adapting to new trends have begun to pay off. On Tuesday investors will want to see whether Pepsi will maintain this level of execution and confidence to get the stock moving in the right direction.

For the three months that ended September, Wall Street expects the company to deliver EPS of $2.15 per share on revenue of $23.43 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $1.97 per share on $21.97 billion in revenue. For the full year, ending in December, earnings of $7.10 per share would increase 4.56% year over year, while full-year revenue of $87.72 billion would rise about 1.5% year over year.

As much as the stock has struggled, it hasn’t been due to lack of execution. As noted, the company has initiated timely price increases across several products which has boosted core gross margins. At the same time, Pepsi continue to gain market share in several key categories: Not only has the company grown in share in total juices and juice drinks, Pepsi has also taken share in sparkling water categories, as well as ready-to-drink tea and coffee beverages.

These were highlighted in the second quarter when it beat on both the top and bottom lines, reporting Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.99 per share, beating the $1.98 expected, while Q2 revenue of $22.32 billion grew 10.37% year over year, topping Street estimates by almost $600 million. Second quarter organic revenue, which strips out the impact of foreign currency, acquisitions and divestitures, rose by 13%.

The strong organic revenue performance was led by a 19% rise in Latin America and 18% in the Africa, Middle East and South Asia region. Although core EPS fell 17% year-over-year to $2.09 per share, it still topped consensus estimate of $1.97. The company expects full year organic revenue growth of 10% compared to of the previously assumed 8%. Core EPS growth is now expected to be 12% versus 9% prior. Given these solid operating trends, it would be a mistake to part with Pepsi stock at current levels.

