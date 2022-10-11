Pepsi (PEP) Q3 2022 Earnings: What to Expect

PepsiCo (PEP) will report third quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results before the opening bell Wednesday. The snack and beverage giant is one name in a basket of consumer defensive stocks that have been regarded as safe havens that investors rotated into during the market correction that has punished high-growth stock like technology.

Although Pepsi stock has declined about 6% year to date, it has significantly outperformed the 21% drop in the S&P 500 index. What’s more, the stock is still up more than 5% over the past year, while the S&P 500 has declined 14%. The company’s investments in new brands and adapting to new trends has begun to pay dividends evidenced by the mid-to-high single digit increase in organic revenue growth in the past two quarters.

That trend is poised to continue based in Q3 non-alcoholic beverage sales data which showed Pepsi with another double-digit percentage gain for the just-ended quarter, during which organic revenue rose by an average of more than 10% in North America, while even higher for Frito-Lay North America. The company’s ability to navigate supply chain headwinds to produce not only rapid organic sales growth, but also strong free cash flow, is another reason for optimism.

Meanwhile, volume trends continue their solid performance, rising by mid-to-high single digit increases for beverages. The company still believes that there is plenty of room for growth in its core snacks and beverages business. Unlike some of its rivals such as Coca-Cola (KO) and Keurig Dr. Pepper Snapple (KDP), Pepsi's diversified food and beverage portfolio, which includes prepared-food brands such as Quaker Foods and Rice-A-Roni, continues to be a strong revenue driver. On Tuesday Pepsi will need to demonstrate that growth.

For the three months that ended September, Wall Street expects the company to deliver EPS of $1.84 per share on revenue of $20.79 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $1.79 per share on $20.19 billion in revenue. For the full year, ending in December, earnings of $6.69 per share would increase 6.41 year over year, while full-year revenue of $83.59 billion would rise about 4.9% year over year.

Aside from rising core gross margin and operating efficiencies, Pepsi continue to gain market share in several key categories. Not only has the company grown in share in total juices and juice drinks, Pepsi has also taken share in sparkling water categories, as well as ready-to-drink tea and coffee beverages. These were highlighted in the second quarter when it beat on both the top and bottom lines, reporting Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.86 per share, beating the $1.74 expected, while Q2 revenue of $20.23 billion grew 5.23% year over year, topping Street estimates by $715 million.

Second quarter organic revenue, which strips out the impact of foreign currency, acquisitions and divestitures, rose by 13%. Notably, this increase comes even as organic volume grew just 1% during the quarter. This divergence underscores Pepsi’s pricing power, pointing to the strong consumer demand even product prices grew roughly 12%. The management, after revising fiscal 2022 guidance upward, suggests there were still room for future price increases.

The company now expects organic revenue growth of 2% higher than prior forecast, seeing growth of 10% compared to the previously assumed 8%. Investors will benefit from the strong execution as the company expects to generate shareholder returns of $7.7 billion, combining dividends of $6.2 billion and share buybacks of $1.5 billion. Given these solid operating trends, it would be a mistake to part with Pepsi stock at current levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.