Pepsi (PEP) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Pepsi (PEP) will report first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results before the opening bell Thursday. The snack and beverage giant has taken a hit during the pandemic, in part due to the lockdown restrictions and the effect restaurant closures has had on the company’s soda and overall beverage sales.

But there has been a resurgence in the past quarter, driven by optimism surrounding vaccine rollout and the reopening of the economy. As such, Pepsi stock has surged almost 10% over the past thirty days. But even with the recent rise, the stock is still down about 4% year to date, trailing the 9% rise in the S&P 500 index. Notably, Pepsi has underperformed despite reporting not only rapid organic sales growth, but also strong free cash flow in 2020 amid the pandemic.

Unlike rivals such as Coca-Cola (KO) and Keurig Dr. Pepper Snapple (KDP), Pepsi's diversified food and beverage portfolio, which includes prepared-food brands such as Quaker Foods and Rice-A-Roni, continues to be a notable asset. Elsewhere, Pepsi’s Frito-Lay brands snack business has taken off as shoppers stocked both their pantries and refrigerators. What’s more, as people work and learn from home, the company has benefited from increased at-home breakfast, snacking and dinner trends.

Meanwhile, the company is investing in new brands and adapting to new trends which has begun to pay dividends evidenced by an almost 6% rise in organic revenue growth in the last quarter. During which unit volume in both food/snacks and beverages rose impressively. The company believes there is plenty room for sustained growth in both areas. It’s for this reason, among other achievements, that Pepsi stock has outperformed the Consumer Staples Select Sector SDPR ETF (XLP) over the past six months. On Thursday it will need to demonstrate that growth.

For the three months that ended March, Wall Street expects the company to deliver EPS of $1.12 per share on revenue of $14.54 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $1.07 per share on $13.88 billion in revenue. For the full year, ending in October, earnings of $6.04 per share would increase 9.4% year over year, while full-year revenue of $75.13 billion would rise about 6.8% year over year.

You would be hard-pressed to find a handful of multinational companies that have executed as well as Pepsis had during the pandemic. Aside from rising core gross margin and operating efficiencies, Pepsi has gained market share in several key categories. Not only has the company grown in share in total juices and juice drinks, Pepsi has also taken share in sparkling water categories, as well as ready-to-drink tea and coffee beverages. These were highlighted in the fourth quarter when it beat on both the top and bottom lines.

During the quarter, the company’s North American beverage segment saw operating profit grew 19%. The strong performance was driven by a combination of factors, namely net revenue growth. As noted, Q4 unit volume was up 3% for food/snack, while rising 5% for beverages. Equally impressive was the strong showing in Quaker Foods North America. Combined with productivity savings, lower advertising and marketing expenses, Pepsi delivered meaningful operating profit growth. Given these strong operating trends, it would be a mistake to part with Pepsi stock at current levels.

