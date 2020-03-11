Pepsi close to buying energy drink maker Rockstar for $3.85 bln - WSJ

March 11 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc PEP.O is nearing a deal to buy energy drink maker Rockstar Energy for $3.85 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could be announced as soon as Wednesday, the report added.

Pepsi and Rockstar did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

