Pepsi Bets On Zero At Super Bowl LIV

(RTTNews) - PepsiCo is betting big on Pepsi Zero Sugar this year, including at the Super Bowl LIV game to be played on February 2 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The beverages giant said it is rolling out Pepsi Zero Sugar in a newly designed can with a matte black finish and a black tab.

Pepsi Zero Sugar is a zero calorie, sugar-free cola sweetened with aspartame. In 2016, Pepsi renamed the drink Pepsi Zero Sugar from Pepsi Max.

To celebrate the rollout of Pepsi Zero Sugar in the newly designed can, Pepsi will give everyone in the U.S. a free Pepsi Zero Sugar if either team in this year's Super Bowl LIV finishes the game with a final score that ends in zero.

The Super Bowl LIV will decide the champion for the National Football League or NFL's 2019 and 100th season.

Every fan in the U.S. will be reimbursed the price of the drink, up to $2.50, for purchases made between February 2 and 4, Pepsi said.

The company noted that a quarter of the 53 previous Super Bowl games ended with at least one team having a final score of zero. A record six straight years of games, between 1986 and 1991, ended in zero.

However, the last two occurrences happened only in 2007 and most recently in 2016, Pepsi said.

Pepsi will also award the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year winner for the seventeenth straight year. The winner this year will receive a custom matte black Pepsi Zero Sugar trophy as the highest fan-voted honor for NFL Rookies.

Pepsi Zero Sugar in the new matte black cans will be available on all JetBlue flights from February 1.

Beginning this spring, Pepsi Zero Sugar will also be available at all the 546 Regal theaters in the U.S. The Regal Cinemas movie theater chain is one of Pepsi's newest foodservice partners.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.