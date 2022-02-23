Pepsi Announces First-of-its-kind Nitrogen Cola

(RTTNews) - Pepsi Co. (PEP) is launching its most ambitious drink till now. The company announced on Wednesday the launch of a first-of-its-kind nitrogen-infused cola, which has a creamier and smoother taste than the regular carbonated sodas. Known as Nitro Pepsi, the soft drink is being launched on March 28 and comes in regular and vanilla flavors.

Nitrogen is generally used in beer and coffee drinks, like Starbucks coffee as the nitrogen gas forms a silky, foamy texture. However, since those come out of taps, Pepsi had to come up with a way to maintain the nitrogen in a can. To solve that problem, Pepsi added a so-called widget at the bottom, which creates a "frothy, foamy, smooth texture unique to Nitro Pepsi." Guinness patented the widget about 50 years ago, and the nitrogen-filled capsule releases the gas when opened to create its signature foamy head.

The new drink also produces a foamy head when opening the can, so the company recommends a special way of drinking it by serving it without ice and not using the straw. Nitro Pepsi, first announced in 2019, is being brought into the market to attract people who don't like carbonated drinks.

Commenting on the new flavor, Pepsi's vice president of marketing, Todd Kaplan, said, "While soda has been a beverage of choice for so many consumers over the past century, some people still cite heavy carbonation as a barrier to enjoying an ice-cold cola." He added that Nitro Pepsi is a "huge leap forward for the cola category and will redefine cola for years to come."

Nitro Pepsi is the latest entrant on the soda shelves as young people's interest in them have been on the decline.

