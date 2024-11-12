Peppermint Innovation’s Convertible Notes Boost Cash Reserves

Peppermint Innovation Limited (AU:PIL) has released an update.

Peppermint Innovation Limited has announced the issuance of convertible notes as part of a financial agreement with Obsidian Global GP LLC, raising A$750,000 with the potential for an additional A$2.25 million. This strategic move is expected to boost the company’s cash reserves and potentially increase its share count upon conversion of the notes. Such developments could intrigue stock market enthusiasts looking for investment opportunities in the company.

