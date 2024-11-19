Peppermint Innovation Updates AGM Notice with New Resolutions

Peppermint Innovation Limited (AU:PIL) has released an update.

Peppermint Innovation Limited has announced an addendum to its Notice of Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 29, 2024, which includes new resolutions related to a convertible note funding facility. Shareholders are advised to review the updated voting instructions and submit a Replacement Proxy Form if they wish to vote on the additional resolutions. The documents can be accessed on the company’s website for further details.

