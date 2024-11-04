Peppermint Innovation Secures Funding to Fuel Growth

Peppermint Innovation Limited (AU:PIL) has released an update.

Peppermint Innovation Limited has secured a significant flexible funding package of up to AUD$3 million through a convertible note issue with Obsidian Global GP LLC, aimed at bolstering its financial position and supporting growth operations in the Philippines. The company emphasizes this approach to funding as a strategic move to protect shareholder value while facilitating potential market expansion. This funding flexibility allows Peppermint to prepay or convert to equity, optimizing for long-term shareholder interests.

