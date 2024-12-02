News & Insights

Stocks

Peppermint Innovation Revamps AI Strategy with Key Sale

December 02, 2024 — 06:50 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Peppermint Innovation Limited (AU:PIL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Peppermint Innovation Limited has sold its PINT business for GBP 235,000 to enhance its AI and data transformation efforts, focusing on micro-finance in the Philippines. The company is forming an Innovation Advisory Board, featuring Microsoft veteran Shashank Pawar, to advance AI-powered credit scoring and micro-credit services. This strategic move aims to streamline operations and empower underserved populations in the region.

For further insights into AU:PIL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.