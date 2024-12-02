Peppermint Innovation Revamps AI Strategy with Key Sale

Peppermint Innovation Limited (AU:PIL) has released an update.

Peppermint Innovation Limited has sold its PINT business for GBP 235,000 to enhance its AI and data transformation efforts, focusing on micro-finance in the Philippines. The company is forming an Innovation Advisory Board, featuring Microsoft veteran Shashank Pawar, to advance AI-powered credit scoring and micro-credit services. This strategic move aims to streamline operations and empower underserved populations in the region.

