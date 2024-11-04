News & Insights

Peppermint Innovation Plans Convertible Notes Issuance

November 04, 2024 — 07:52 pm EST

Peppermint Innovation Limited (AU:PIL) has released an update.

Peppermint Innovation Limited is set to issue 1,721,739 convertible notes as part of a proposed securities placement. This strategic move aims to strengthen the company’s position in the market and attract potential investors. The issuance is scheduled for November 11, 2024, and demonstrates the company’s proactive approach to capital management.

