Peppermint Innovation Pauses Trading Amid Subsidiary Deal

November 28, 2024 — 06:38 pm EST

Peppermint Innovation Limited (AU:PIL) has released an update.

Peppermint Innovation Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities as it finalizes a share purchase agreement for one of its subsidiaries. The halt is expected to remain in place until either the announcement of the agreement completion or the start of trading on December 3, 2024. This move highlights Peppermint’s efforts to manage its disclosure obligations effectively.

